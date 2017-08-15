KDOT worker in critical condition after being hit by van in Harvey Co.

By Published:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A KDOT worker is in critical condition after being struck by a van in Harvey County Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before noon along southbound I-135 in Newton just south of Broadway.

Nathan Talcott, 42, of Halstead, was outside of his legally parked working vehicle when he was struck by the van. Talcott was taken to St. Francis Hospital with critical injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

