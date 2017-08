WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The eclipse is under a week away. Here’s a look at the path of totality.

The event will kick off Monday morning and arrive in the Kansas around 1 p.m. Wichita will see about 92 percent totality. Northeast Kansas will experience 100 percent.

RELATED LINK | Map tells you exactly when, how long you’ll see total solar eclipse of 2017

Additional Links: The Great American Solar Eclipse | National Eclipse