Kansas nonprofit dedicated to inspiring girls needs volunteers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young girls needs more volunteers.

Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based positive youth development program for girls. The Kansas chapter, Girls on the Run Heart of Kansas, has helped educate and inspire thousands of children in Sedgwick County and Reno County since its founding in 2011.

“It’s geared for girls 3rd through 5th grade and they are just working for a life-long appreciation of being physically fit and emotionally fit,” said Girls on the Run Heart of Kansas Program Manager Kari Scheer.

Scheer, a former teacher and mom of four, said she immediately noticed a difference in her youngest girl, Olivia, when she participated in Girls on the Run in 2016.

“It was just a proud moment for me because I saw her confidence growing. I saw things changing within herself and that’s what this is all about, just becoming the best you can be,” Scheer said.

KSN asked Sheer’s daughter Olivia, 9, what she learned during Girls on the Run.

“Just how to be encouraging and kind to others and to stand up for yourself,” said Olivia.

Scheer said about 700 girls are expected to participate in the Girls on the Run 2017 fall season. However, Scheer said all of the girls may not get the opportunity to participate in the program because of a lack of coaches.

“If we don’t fill the sites with coaches, then we are unable to have a site for that season,” Scheer said.

Right now, Girls on the Run still needs between 10 to 15 coaches to make sure each of the program’s sites, most of them elementary schools, has an adequate number of coaches to girls ratio.

“It is hard to say because we really want these programs. A lot of these schools need this program and want them to be able to succeed,” Scheer said.

Scheer said coaches meet with the girls twice a week for about 90 minutes. She added coaches do not have to be expert runners.

“You don’t have to be out there running every single morning to be a coach. We just need people that want to make a positive impact in the lives of these girls,” she said.

At the end of the 10-week program, the girls participate in a 5K run. Scheer said watching the girls cross the finish line is extremely rewarding.

“The proudest, most amazing experience you could ever imagine,” Scheer said. “I don’t think I have ever made it through a race without crying.”

Click here for more information about becoming a coach or email Scheer at kari.scheer@girlsontherunks.org.