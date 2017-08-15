Gov. Brownback to make announcement regarding KDOC

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Governor Sam Brownback will make an announcement regarding the Kansas Department of Corrections on Thursday.

The announcement will be made at 2:00 p.m. at the El Dorado Correctional Facility. Department of Corrections Secretary Joe Norwood will also be in attendance.

Details about the announcement have not yet been released.

The announcement comes amid calls to grant corrections officers at state prisons an immediate pay raise.

The El Dorado Correctional Facility has recently faced multiple incidents of unrest. A state of emergency was declared for the prison earlier this month, allowing the KDOC to require 16-hour days for its correctional officers.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.