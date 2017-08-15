Gov. Brownback to make announcement regarding KDOC

FILE - This March 23, 2011, photo shows the El Dorado Correctional Facility near El Dorado, Kan. Guards at the facility say two previously unreported mass disturbances during which inmates took control for hours of parts of facility preceded a June 2017 prison uprising. Low staffing, overcrowding and general tensions have created dangerous conditions, and fears of working there have led to a mass exodus of experienced staff. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Governor Sam Brownback will make an announcement regarding the Kansas Department of Corrections on Thursday.

The announcement will be made at 2:00 p.m. at the El Dorado Correctional Facility. Department of Corrections Secretary Joe Norwood will also be in attendance.

Details about the announcement have not yet been released.

The announcement comes amid calls to grant corrections officers at state prisons an immediate pay raise.

The El Dorado Correctional Facility has recently faced multiple incidents of unrest. A state of emergency was declared for the prison earlier this month, allowing the KDOC to require 16-hour days for its correctional officers.

