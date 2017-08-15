Former Lawrence mayor sentenced for transporting stolen funds

Jeremy Farmer (Courtesy: KSNT)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – A former mayor of Lawrence was sentenced Tuesday to 10 months in federal prison for embezzling thousands of dollars from a food bank in Douglas County.

According to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall Jeremy James Farmer, 33, of Lawrence, was ordered to pay $81,446 in restitution.

Farmer pleaded guilty in September 2016 to one count of interstate transportation of stolen funds. He admitted the crimes took place while he was executive director of Just Food, a food bank in Douglas County. Just Food serves more than 40 partner agencies with frozen meat and fresh produce as well as bread and food donated from community drives. The organization and its partners play a key role in fighting hunger in Douglas County.

From 2013 until Farmer resigned from Just Food and from his position as mayor of Lawrence in August 2015 he used his access to Just Foods’ bank accounts and accounting systems to steal more than $5,000 from the organization.

