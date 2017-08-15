El Dorado inmate speaks out on recent violence

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – The recent news from El Dorado correctional facility has raised some eye brows. The lockdown that resulted in a stabbing last month gave those on the outside an idea of the things that can happen in a prison.

Now, while it’s understood that it is prison and it’s not supposed to be pretty, the inmates in the facility say the recent unrest has been caused by a transfer from the Lansing prison.

KSN spoke to two inmates that were present at the lockdown and are still currently in the El Dorado Correctional Facility. This is the first time that any inmate has spoken about the state of the prison.

“When they closed Lansing down and moved their inmates up here, the staff wasn’t ready for a move like that,” said Elmer Hildabrandt, an inmate at the facility. “The inmates that were at Lansing controlled that prison; they basically ran the prison the way that they saw fit so when they got here it caused a lot of problems.”

Hildabrandt said the current inmates are now on high alert adding that many of them are in fear for their lives.

“You really just have to watch what you do around here,” said Hildabrandt. “Change like this is never good.”

Words like this have been unsettling for loved ones, some who say they would rather their loved one be transferred to a different facility.

“I worry about the violence that’s going on and the under-staffing – it’s not fair to the inmates or the staff,” said an inmate visitor. “El Dorado is just totally out of control.”

KSN spoke with a representative from the Kansas Department of Corrections who says staffing issues are not new for them, adding that the El Dorado Correctional Facility has a 46 percent turnover rate. This means they lose nearly half of the staff hired, every year.

“When you’re moving inmates around there’s different security procedures that they followed at El Dorado that they didn’t follow at other facilities and that break in the routine contributed to some of the unrest,” explained Samir Arif, a KDOC representative.

This Thursday the governor will be in El Dorado to make an announcement regarding the KDOC. KSN will be there to ask questions about the conditions inside, staffing concerns from corrections officers and how the state is responding.

