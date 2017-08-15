Democrat Paul Davis kicks off campaign for 2nd District

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Prominent Democrat and former state lawmaker Paul Davis has kicked off his campaign for the 2nd District of eastern Kansas.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Davis told a rally in Topeka on Tuesday morning that the political system is “fundamentally broken.” He blamed “unprecedented, unchecked, obscene amounts of money” in government and elections.

Davis was the Democratic nominee for governor in 2014, giving Republican Gov. Sam Brownback a tougher-than-expected re-election challenge. Davis is a Lawrence attorney and former Kansas House minority leader.

The 2nd District seat will be open because Republican incumbent Lynn Jenkins does not plan to seek re-election.

He’s expected to face Neosho County resident Kelly Standley in the Democratic primary. State Sen. Steve Fitzgerald, of Leavenworth, and Basehor City Councilman Vernon Fields are seeking the GOP nomination.

