DACA program facing threats among support

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Today marks the fifth anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA. The program protects young undocumented immigrants from deportation and allows them to work and study in the United States.

Instead of celebrating, many of DACA’s recipients rallied outside the White House today, asking President Trump to keep the Obama-era program alive.

The Texas Attorney General has sent the White House a letter, asking the president to end the program by September 5 or face a court battle. The letter is signed by nine states, it argues that the program is too burdensome because it requires states to issue driver’s licenses to DACA recipients.

One of the mayors speaking out in support of DACA is from Kansas.

Dodge City Mayor Rick Sowers joined more than 100 local officials across the country and signed a letter to the president urging him to continue DACA. In the letter, Sowers stressed the positive impact immigrants have on the local economy and pushed for a permanent solution for young immigrants.

Ernestor De La Rosa is a DACA recipient who is keeping a close eye on the president’s decision.

“I’m hopeful,” said De La Rosa. “Obviously I don’t like my fears to take over.”

De La Rosa’s parents brought him to the United States as a child.

“To me, you didn’t really think about being undocumented or as a DREAMer during school,” explained De La Rosa.

That mindset changed when he graduated from Fort Hays State University and wanted to go to law school.

“When you are confronted with not being able to seek financial aid, grants or any other financial support, that’s when it hits you,” added De La Rosa.

De La Rosa received some community scholarships and also had to pay out-of-pocket. Now, he has a master’s degree from Wichita State University and gives back to his community – working for the city manager in Dodge City.

The 2012 DACA program gave him hope and helped further his career.

“It was more of a blessing than it was some sort of fear of coming out,” he explained.

Whatever happens, De La Rosa remains optimistic.

“Whether I’m deported or not, obviously there are options.” said De La Rosa. “I can take my education someplace else.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.