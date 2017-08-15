‘America’s Got Talent’ moves to live shows

By Published: Updated:

HOLLYWOOD (NBC News) – After wowing the judges throughout the first part of the season, the “America’s Got Talent” acts have a new panel of judges to impress – America.

Tuesday marks the start of competitions on live TV, where competitors will have to excite viewers to stay in the hunt for the show’s million dollar prize.

“There’s a lot of amazing, talented people on this show, so we shall see,” said AGT host Tyra Banks.

Extreme and dangerous acts mean Tyra Banks, who is hosting for the first time this season, will also have to bring her A-game, preparing ahead of time for anything that could happen once the lights turn on.

“America’s Got Talent” airs at 7 p.m. on KSN.

