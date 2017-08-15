AGCO announces temporary layoffs in Hesston

HESSTON, Kan. (KSNW) – AGCO in Hesston has announced a temporary layoff affecting approximately 100 combined positions, for a period of about four months, and an additional 100 positions for a period of about one month.

The company said they are experiencing fluctuations in the market and are continuing to monitor their production output.

In a statement, the company said that it anticipates affected employees will return to work in early 2018. To minimize the impact, the company will ensure that they remain eligible for AGCO-sponsored medical benefits until the return to work date in early 2018. Leaders are meeting with affected employees to explain their options.

Hesston primarily produces hay and harvesting products under multiple AGCO brand names for the North American and international markets.

