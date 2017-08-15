2 tortoises make a run for it in North Newton

NORTH NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – They might have outrun the hare, but these tortoises couldn’t outrun the cops.

North Newton police received a call Monday about a pair of unusual runaways, that left them asking what the shell?

They weren’t your typical runaways, they were 80-pound African Spur Thigh Sucata tortoises. Apparently they stuck their necks out to make a break for freedom.

One tortoise was found on the street and another was found in someone’s yard. It took two people to rescue the stealthy pair.

“We couldn’t figure out who we were going to give the turtle-at-large ticket to,” said Josh Garber, North Newton Police Department. “I was just happy that we found somebody that would take the turtle in.”

The owners of the tortoises identified them and they are now happily at home again.

