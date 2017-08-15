2 children die in suburban Kansas City apartment fire

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say two children have been killed and several other people injured in an apartment fire in suburban Kansas City.

KMBC-TV reports that the fire started early Tuesday at a complex in Overland Park. Fire officials say two men were hurt when they jumped out of a second-story window and that the children’s mother also was injured. Heat exhaustion also sent one firefighter to the hospital and another was treated at the scene.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire. The unit where the children were found dead didn’t have a working smoke detector. The children’s names weren’t immediately released.

