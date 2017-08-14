Woman sentenced in drug case against Wichita doctor

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman who said a Wichita doctor gave her prescriptions for more than 8,000 oxycodone tablets without doing any medical exams was sentenced Monday to 10 years on supervised release.

Kimi Harper, 52, Kansas City, Mo., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute oxycodone. According to court records, Harper traveled from Kansas City to Wichita and paid co-defendant Dr. Steven Henson to obtain prescriptions for oxycodone pills. Oxycodone is an opioid pain reliever that is regulated as a controlled substance under federal law. She obtained 8,847 tablets of 30 mg each.

According to court records, Harper said Henson did not perform physical examinations or monitor her use of oxycodone through a pain treatment agreement, urinalysis or other medical tests. Harper said she consumed about 75 percent of the pills herself and sold or gave away the rest.

Co-defendants in the case include:

Dr. Steven R. Henson, 56, Wichita, Kan., who is awaiting trial.

Amanda Terwilleger, 34, Topeka, Kan., who is awaiting sentencing.

Jeremy Wojack, 37, Topeka, Kan., who is awaiting sentencing.

Jordan Allison, 29, Shawnee, Kan., who is awaiting sentencing.

Grant Lubbers, 31, Whitewater, Kan., who is awaiting sentencing.

Joel Torres, Jr. 30, Newton, Kan., who is awaiting sentencing.

Keith Attebery, 22, Newton, Kan., who is awaiting sentencing.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.