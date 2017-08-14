Wichita fire crews rescue stuck puppy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita fire crews rescued a stuck puppy.

Firehouse 22, which is located near Pawnee and Wassall, responded with their Battalion Chief. On scene, they found a small puppy had its head stuck through a wheel, and the residents could not get it removed.

Fire crews worked together to see if they could manipulate the wheel off the puppy’s head. Members prepared a water and soap mixture to help with the process. The puppy was safely removed and returned to the home owner.

