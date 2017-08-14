Teachman’s Take: Atmosphere’s Heating Up!

By Published:

The atmosphere is heating up in more ways than one this week.  Not only are our temperatures turning toasty, but unsettled skies will dominate for much of the work week ahead.  Temperatures today are actually cool compared to where they will be as the work week goes on.

Here is a look across the state at our 3 PM:

Storms this evening are expected to develop along the Kansas/Colorado state line.  While a stronger storm that could reach severe limits with damaging winds and large hail cannot be ruled out, widespread severe weather isn’t anticipated.  There is a second area for thunderstorm develop that is currently happening in the KC area.  Those storms will try to build back along the Kansas/Nebraska state line and could affect folks in NC Kansas.

We will have a chance for storms every day this week through Thursday.  Our rain chances will start to drop off by the weekend.  When it comes to temperatures, they will rise to the lower 90s as early as tomorrow and stay there until the front passes through later this week.  Once it moves through, our temps won’t be knocked back down too much.  So, get ready because the last 2 weeks of below average temperatures are coming to an end!  I’ll have an updated look at your forecast tonight on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10.  – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

