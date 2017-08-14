Sexual assault prosecution of Kansas man grows to $80K

By Published: Updated:
Jacob Ewing (KSN File Photo)

HOLTON, Kan. (AP) – Prosecution of a Kansas man accused of sexually assaulting several women has grown to $80,000.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Jackson County attorney Shawna Miller decided early this year to seek a special prosecutor because charges against Jacob Ewing continued to grow, exceeding her resources. Ewing has been convicted of raping two women and acquitted in the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl. He’s also awaiting trial on charges that include attempted rape and sexual exploitation of a child. The allegations have divided his hometown of Holton.

Former Shawnee County chief deputy district attorney Jacqie Spradling originally contracted for $20,000. Records the newspaper obtained through a records request show that fee was increased by $60,000 in March. Three commissioners said in a statement that the fee was a “concern.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s