Salvation Army makes sure students are ready for class

Salvation Army Supplies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Salvation Army is making sure kids are prepared to go back to school.

The group was out today providing school supplies and backpacks to students in the community.

High school kids also got to get in on the supplies, something new the Salvation Army is doing this year.

They say the event is a way to give back to the community.

“One of the things we hope all of the Salvation Army programs do is restore hope to the community and those who live there. So being able to provide school supplies reduces some stress so funds can still be used for either food or rent or other human needs,” said Major Joseph Wheeler, Wichita City Commander.

Over the next two days, the group hopes to serve more than 5,000 kids.

The organization will interview applicants and provide the supplies at the locations listed below.

  • 350 N. Market
  • 1910 S. Everett
  • 1739 S. Elpyco

For more information regarding eligibility, please call 316-263-2769.

