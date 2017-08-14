Salina man sentenced to 20 years for producing child porn

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Salina man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for producing child pornography.

Michael N. Rodenbeek, 54, was sentenced Friday. He pleaded guilty to two counts of producing child pornography. In his plea, he admitted using an iPhone camera to surreptitiously record videos focusing on the genitals of a 10-year-old victim and a 9-year-old victim.

The recordings were made without the victims’ knowledge.

