Police arrest video shows officer punching resisting suspect in Ohio

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many people have written KSN News or posted on Facebook sharing arrest video showing an officer punching resisting suspect.

However, many in that post shared it happened in Wichita. However, it didn’t happen in Wichita. It happened in Euclid, Ohio.

Suburban Cleveland police officials say an incident recorded on a cellphone video of a white officer repeatedly punching a black man and hitting his head on the pavement will be reviewed.

Euclid police has issued a statement that says the struggle occurred Saturday morning after a traffic stop. Police say a 25-year-old Cleveland man ignored the officer’s orders and began resisting. The video shows a struggle lasting more than three minutes before the man is handcuffed with help from other officers.

WEWS-TV reports the video had been shared on Facebook more than 12,000 times by Saturday night.

The man was examined at a jail and then released after posting bond for driving under suspension and resisting arrest charges.

Euclid police say the incident was recorded on a cruiser’s dashboard camera.

