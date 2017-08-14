Officer on fatal Charlottesville crash: ‘Hahahaha love this’

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. The nationalists were holding the rally to protest plans by the city of Charlottesville to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. There were several hundred protesters marching in a long line when the car drove into a group of them. (Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police department is investigating a Facebook comment by an officer who wrote “Hahahaha love this” in response to a story about a car crashing into counter-protesters at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing one person and injuring at least 19 others.

Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri says he received a complaint about the comment Sunday and opened an internal investigation.

Officer Conrad Lariviere wrote in response to the violence: “Hahahaha love this, maybe people shouldn’t block road ways.”

In a Facebook interview with Masslive.com, Lariviere says he’s a “good man who made a stupid comment.”

Democratic Mayor Domenic Sarno says: “There is no place for this in our society, let alone from a Springfield Police Officer.”

An Ohio man is charged with second-degree murder and other counts over the crash.

Related Posts