Little Caesars robbed in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating a robbery at the Little Caesars in south Wichita. At approximately 5:15 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to a robbery in progress call at the store located in the 2800 block of South Seneca.

When officers arrived, the 22-year-old employee told officers he was approached by two unknown suspects at the back door of the business. Money was taken by the suspects who fled on foot.

There were multiple other individuals at the store at the time of the robbery. There were no injuries.

