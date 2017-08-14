Little Caesars robbed in south Wichita

By Published:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating a robbery at the Little Caesars in south Wichita. At approximately 5:15 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to a robbery in progress call at the store located in the 2800 block of South Seneca.

When officers arrived, the 22-year-old employee told officers he was approached by two unknown suspects at the back door of the business. Money was taken by the suspects who fled on foot.

There were multiple other individuals at the store at the time of the robbery. There were no injuries.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s