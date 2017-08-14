Hays man killed in rollover accident

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – The Ellis County Sheriff’s Department said a 42-year-old Hays man died in a rollover accident.

It happened in the 1400 block of 160th Avenue around 11:50 a.m.

The department said the man was southbound when he went into the west ditch, over corrected, and went across the road. His tank truck overturned.

The driver was pronounced at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of family members.

