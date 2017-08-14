Family of Nancy Shoemaker begins petition drive

Wichita, KANSAS- The family of Nancy Shoemaker is now circulating a petition, asking the Kansas Parole Board to keep one of her kidnappers behind bars.

Donald Wacker was convicted in 1991 of helping abduct 9-year-old Nancy from south Wichita and driving her into the country outside of Mulvane where Doil Lane then raped and strangled her.

Wacker’s parole hearing is set for Wednesday, October 18, at 10 a.m.

The Shoemaker family is collecting signatures on a petition and urging people to attend the hearing, in hopes of convincing the parole board to deny Wacker’s release from prison.

The hearing will be held on the first floor of Derby Police & Courts at 229 N. Baltimore.

Click here for a copy of the petition.