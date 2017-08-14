Closing arguments expected in Taylor Swift groping case

The Associated Press Published:
Sign of support for Taylor Swift
Trabajadores de un edificio de oficinas colocan un letrero con la palabra Fearless (valiente) en referencia a uno de los títulos de uno de los álbumes de Taylor Swift antes del comienzo de su juicio civil el viernes 11 de agosto de 2017, en Denver. Un ex guardaespaldas de Taylor Swift dijo el viernes que vio a un locutor meter su mano debajo la falda de la cantante. El incidente habría ocurrido un momento antes de que les tomaran una fotografía previo a un concierto de 2013 en Denver. El locutor David Mueller niega haber tocado a Swift y la ha demandado por 3 millones de dólares diciendo que arruinó su carrera. Swift lo contrademandó afirmando que sufrió una agresión sexual. (Foto AP/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Lawyers are expected to make closing arguments Monday in a trial concerning allegations that a former radio host groped Taylor Swift backstage before a concert in Denver, and competing allegations the singer’s mother and her radio liaison set out to destroy the DJ’s career after the photo op took place.

A federal judge on Friday determined that former DJ David Mueller didn’t prove that Swift personally tried to end his career, but identical allegations against Andrea Swift and Frank Bell are expected to go to jurors.

Mueller sued the three after Swift’s team reported the 2013 encounter to his bosses. He’s seeking up to $3 million, saying the allegation cost him his job.

Swift countersued for a symbolic $1. The jury will also consider her assault claim.

She called the encounter with Mueller despicable.

Related Posts