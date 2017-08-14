Authorities investigate deaths of man, woman and 3-year-old

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say the bodies of a man and a 3-year-old girl have been found in a wetlands area near Lawrence, and a woman who is believed to be the girl’s mother was fatally shot about 10 miles away.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the woman was discovered first. Deputies found her around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the driveway of a residence she had no connection to southwest of Lawrence. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that she died at the scene.

Law enforcement officials later found the girl and the man thought to be her father near the woman’s vehicle at the Baker Wetlands. The release says the 41-year-old man is suspected of shooting the woman. Authorities haven’t determined how he and the girl died.

