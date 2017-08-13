Wildlife severely injured in recent violent Trego County weather

TREGO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The damage to Trego County following Thursday’s violent weather is not limited to cars and structures. Many wildlife animals are suffering in the aftermath.

Wildlife rehabilitator Carrie Newell with Western Plains Animal Refuge, a nonprofit that seeks to help both domestic and wildlife animals, tells KSN that wildlife in the area have suffered great damage, including compound fractures, severe infections, birds with broken wings and some orphaned raccoons after their mother was crushed by a falling tree.

Several Mississippi kite birds have been brought in by game wardens in the area, and Newell expects more to come in.

“A lot of things did not survive and what has survived, some of them meet the precursors to be euthanized, unfortunately,” Newell said.

Newell is asking anyone interested in helping cover costs to rehabilitate the wildlife to please visit: http://www.westernplainsanimalrefuge.org/ or to send a check to:

Western Plains Animal Refuge

PO Box 1427

Hays, Kansas 67601

This story is developing, stay tuned to KSN for more.