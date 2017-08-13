Wildlife severely injured in recent violent Trego County weather

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy Carrie Newell
(Photo courtesy Carrie Newell)

TREGO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The damage to Trego County following Thursday’s violent weather is not limited to cars and structures. Many wildlife animals are suffering in the aftermath.

Wildlife rehabilitator Carrie Newell with Western Plains Animal Refuge, a nonprofit that seeks to help both domestic and wildlife animals, tells KSN that wildlife in the area have suffered great damage, including compound fractures, severe infections, birds with broken wings and some orphaned raccoons after their mother was crushed by a falling tree.

Several Mississippi kite birds have been brought in by game wardens in the area, and Newell expects more to come in.

“A lot of things did not survive and what has survived, some of them meet the precursors to be euthanized, unfortunately,” Newell said.

(Photo courtesy Carrie Newell)

Newell is asking anyone interested in helping cover costs to rehabilitate the wildlife to please visit: http://www.westernplainsanimalrefuge.org/ or to send a check to:

Western Plains Animal Refuge
PO Box 1427
Hays, Kansas 67601

This story is developing, stay tuned to KSN for more.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s