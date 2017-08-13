Vehicle crashes into building in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A vehicle crashed into a building in west Wichita late Saturday.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Douglas and Seneca.

According to authorities, the crash happened as a result of a domestic violence disturbance.

The female suspect involved in the crash has been arrested and she was booked into jail for hit-and-run, DUI, and other charges related to domestic violence.

