Police, protesters clash in dueling rallies in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. (KING) – Hundreds of demonstrators and counter-protesters are converging in downtown Seattle one day after violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The rally organized by the conservative pro-Trump group known as Patriot Prayer – and a counter protest aimed at standing against hate – were previously planned for Sunday.

Hundreds of people carrying signs opposing hate and the KKK and showing support for Charlottesville marched to downtown Seattle where Patriot Prayer was gathered for a rally it billed as in support of freedom and free speech.

The pro-Trump group has held similar events throughout the Pacific Northwest and they have been met by counter protests.

A barricade separated the groups of protesters in downtown Seattle. Police officers stood along the march route by dressed in black, riot gear.While the rallies, on the whole, were peaceful, a few skirmishes broke out with a few protesters and officers. At least one person appeared to be taken into custody by police. Some protesters were seen treated their eyes after presumably being pepper sprayed. Seattle police said they made arrests and confiscated weapons; it wasn’t clear how many people have been arrested. Police also ordered crowds at one downtown intersection to disperse; blocks away, a conservative pro-Trump group was rallying at Westlake Park.