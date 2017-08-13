One man injured after early morning shooting in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is injured after an early Sunday morning shooting in east Wichita.

According to Wichita Police Officer Paul Cruz, the shooting happened in the 4500 block of E Bayley around 3:00 a.m. Sunday.

Dispatchers received multiple calls reporting shots fired in the area. Officers spoke with several witnesses who said a vehicle left the scene of the shooting.

The victim of the shooting suffered several gunshot wounds to the leg.

Authorities are still looking for the vehicle and a suspect.