KBI, Ottawa County deputies seek help in death investigation

Corrine Dorrian Published:
Kansas Bureau of Investigation

OTTAWA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT)- The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle connected to a death investigation.

On August 12, shortly after 7:00 p.m., the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at a home in Tescott regarding a deceased person. When deputies arrived they found 35-year-old Matthew Schoshke, a resident of the home, deceased.

Authorities are looking for a silver 2006 Ford F-150 extended cab pickup which is connected to the suspicious death of Schoshke. The pickup has a chrome push guard on the front and a black plastic tool box in the back. It has a Kansas tag 892DZO and also a front tag that reads “EATBEEF.”

Anyone who sees this vehicle is asked to immediately call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 392-2157.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s