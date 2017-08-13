House fire in Hutchinson leaves home uninhabitable

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A home in Hutchinson was severely damaged after a fire late Saturday night.

According to Hutchinson Fire Chief Steve Beer, the Hutchinson Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1700 block of E 3rd Street Saturday night. The call came in around 11:05 p.m.

Crews encountered heavy smoke coming from a single-story make shift duplex. Crews located a fire that did considerable damage to the interior of the home. The home is now uninhabitable.

No one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The Hutchinson Police Department, Kansas Gas and Westar Energy assisted with the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

