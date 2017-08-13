Dozens stand in solidarity with Charlottesville in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Over a hundred people gathered underneath the shadow of the Union Soldiers memorial at the historic county courthouse on Sunday afternoon to stand in solidarity with Charlottesville after the attack yesterday during a white supremacist rally and counter-protest.

“What happens in Kansas, or Virginia or Hawaii affects us all,” Jessica Nicolet, founder of ICTindivisible said.

ICTindivisible and the Peace and Social Justice Center of South Central Kansas put together a rally in a matter of 24 hours following the Charlottesville attack.

“Yesterday is not us. It’s not us as a nation, it’s not what we represent as a people. So I really hope people

realize that was a horrible, horrible tragedy, but it’s not us,” Nicolet said.

This story is developing. Watch KSN news at 10pm for more.