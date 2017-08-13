Community throws belated sweet 16 for Wichita girl fighting cancer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One 16-year-old girl was celebrated by a community that supports her Sunday.

Holley Zecha, who is battling Hodgkins lymphoma, celebrated her birthday with a big party with family, friends and community members in attendance. Her actual birthday was July 14, but she was unable to celebrate due to medical issues.

Party-goers danced and laughed with Holley to support her as she continues to battle cancer.

“My daughter, when she was alive she wanted at 14 to just get to 16 so it’s a big milestone for teenagers and because her (Holley) mom can’t work that prevents her from having the money to put a party on,” said Kristen Crowe-Merritt, the planner of Holley’s party.

Crowe-Merritt, founder of Bekah and Friends Foundation, lost her daughter to cancer and knows firsthand the battle Holley is facing.

