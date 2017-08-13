Caney hit with water emergency

CANEY, Kan. (KSNW) – The city of Caney is under a water emergency.

According to the Caney Police Department, the emergency is due to a critical failure with raw water pumps.

Officials say while the water emergency is in effect, all utility customers are asked to conserve and restrict water usage as much as possible:

No outside watering is allowed.

Do not wash vehicles or other items until the emergency declaration has been removed.

If you have any questions about the water emergency, please call 879-2772. Official ask that you do not call the police department.

Caney is located in southeastern Kansas, by the Oklahoma border.