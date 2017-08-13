‘Annabelle’ scares up $35M, jolting sleepy box office

This image released by Warner Bros Pictures shows Lulu Wilson in "Annabelle: Creation." (Warner Brothers Pictures via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) – The “Conjuring” spinoff “Annabelle: Creation” scared up an estimated $35 million in North American theaters over the weekend, making it easily the top film and giving the lagging August box office a shot in the arm.

The opening came close to matching the film’s predecessor, “Annabelle,” which opened with $37.1 million in October 2014. Warner Bros. could celebrate not only the month’s biggest debut but also having the week’s top two films. Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk” followed in second with $11.4 million in its fourth weekend according to studio estimates Sunday.

Last week’s top film, the poorly received Stephen King adaptation “The Dark Tower,” slid dramatically. It toppled nearly 70 percent on its second weekend with an estimated $7.9 million.

