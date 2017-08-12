Sunset memorial held in honor of three lost U.S. Marines

By Published:
A sunset memorial was held August 9 in memory of the three U.S. Marines who were lost after a U.S. military aircraft crashed into the sea off the coast of Australia.(Photo courtesy Staff Sgt. T. T. Parish/Released)

Corporal Nathaniel Ordway, 1st Lt. Benjamin Cross and Pfc. Ruben Velasco were honored and remembered August 9 by the Marines and Sailors of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Expeditionary Strike Group.

The moving sunset memorial took place aboard the Bonhomme Richard. Several speakers remembered Ordway, Cross and Velasco during the memorial, allowing their fellow Marines an opportunity to recall shared moments, common aspirations and stories of the three.

Ordway, of Sedgwick, was one of the three Marines lost after a U.S. military aircraft crashed into the sea off the coast of Australia.

“The loss of every Marine is felt across our entire Marine Corps family. To the families of the brave Marines we lost – there is no way for us to understand what you are going through,” said Col. Tye R. Wallace, Commanding Officer, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit. “What we do know is that your Marines left a lasting impression on the 31st MEU, the Marine Corps, and the world. They will live on forever in our thoughts and our hearts. You will always be a part of the Marine Corps family, and you will remain in our prayers.”

Sunset memorial held for three lost U.S. Marines

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. T. T. Parish/Released)

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s