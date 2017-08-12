Refugee children receive school supplies and health services in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Churches and a temple in Wichita provided refugee schoolchildren with school supplies Saturday.

Refugee children attending USD 259 from the Congo, Burundi, Rwanda, Kenya and Tanzania received backpacks full of school supplies at the First Presbyterian Church in Wichita. The event began at 10:00 a.m. and ended at 1:00 p.m.

Members of First Presbyterian, Grace Presbyterian, Trinity Presbyterian, Korean Presbyterian and the Hindu Temple of Greater Wichita partnered with the International Rescue Committee and the Episcopal Migration Ministries to help refugee children new to the community get the supplies they need to start the school year.

500 backpacks were provided along with other school supplies such as binders, paper, notebooks, pencils and other back-to-school items.

HealthCore was also on site to provide immunizations and dental checks for the children. This year marks the third year refugee families in Wichita have been helped in this way.

