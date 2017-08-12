Lake Afton observatory holds solar eclipse viewing class

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Many people have plans for viewing the solar eclipse on August 21, and the Lake Afton observatory staff wants those in the area to do so safely. 

Lake Afton observatory held a Saturday afternoon class to teach eclipse watchers how to best view the event and how to save their eyesight in the process. For example, using sunglasses to view the eclipse can still burn the retina in your eye. 

The maximum sun coverage in this area will be about 92 percent. 

The next solar eclipse is to take place in 2024.

