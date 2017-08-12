Hundreds gather for fallen Clinton officer’s funeral

KSHB-TV Published: Updated:
Officer Gary Michael (Photo courtesy NBC News)

CLINTON, Mo. (KSHB) – Family and friends of Officer Gary Michael Jr. are gathering Saturday in Clinton, Mo. to lay him to rest.

Michael was shot and killed during a traffic stop August 5. The man suspected of the shooting him, Ian McCarthy, pled not guilty to first-degree murder charges.

Funeral services will take place at the Benson Center before Michael will be taken to Englewood Cemetery. Gov. Eric Greitens will speak at the service along with Gary Michael’s brother, Chris Michael, Cpt. Sonny Lynch and Dr. Randy Shipman.

Fellow officers from Missouri, Kansas and several other states all turned out to pay their respects. Police across Missouri placed a black band across their badges in honor of Michael.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s