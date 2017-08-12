Hundreds gather for fallen Clinton officer’s funeral

CLINTON, Mo. (KSHB) – Family and friends of Officer Gary Michael Jr. are gathering Saturday in Clinton, Mo. to lay him to rest.

Michael was shot and killed during a traffic stop August 5. The man suspected of the shooting him, Ian McCarthy, pled not guilty to first-degree murder charges.

Funeral services will take place at the Benson Center before Michael will be taken to Englewood Cemetery. Gov. Eric Greitens will speak at the service along with Gary Michael’s brother, Chris Michael, Cpt. Sonny Lynch and Dr. Randy Shipman.

Fellow officers from Missouri, Kansas and several other states all turned out to pay their respects. Police across Missouri placed a black band across their badges in honor of Michael.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.