Community members gather for horseshoe event in Wichita

By Published:
(Photo courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Community members gathered at Linwood Park Saturday morning to honor local veterans who were competing in a horseshoe throwing event.

The event was put on by the Sunflower Horseshoe Club to honor three World War II veterans who have won national competitions.

“Some of these people are world champions,” explained Carl Terrell, president of the Sunflower Horseshoe Club.

Ora Lee Jeardoe, who took second in the Senior Women’s Horseshoe Championship, said the game is a great way to spend time with friends, but she could always use more practice.

“We try to play at least once a week,” said Jeardoe. “We should practice every day, but we just don’t get the opportunity.”

Jeardoe and Terrell both expressed the sense of community they get when they compete and play horseshoes with others.

“It is a fun game, good exercise, you meet a lot of wonderful people,” added Terrell.

Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell was also at the event to honor the veterans who were participating.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s