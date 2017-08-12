Community members gather for horseshoe event in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Community members gathered at Linwood Park Saturday morning to honor local veterans who were competing in a horseshoe throwing event.

The event was put on by the Sunflower Horseshoe Club to honor three World War II veterans who have won national competitions.

“Some of these people are world champions,” explained Carl Terrell, president of the Sunflower Horseshoe Club.

Ora Lee Jeardoe, who took second in the Senior Women’s Horseshoe Championship, said the game is a great way to spend time with friends, but she could always use more practice.

“We try to play at least once a week,” said Jeardoe. “We should practice every day, but we just don’t get the opportunity.”

Jeardoe and Terrell both expressed the sense of community they get when they compete and play horseshoes with others.

“It is a fun game, good exercise, you meet a lot of wonderful people,” added Terrell.

Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell was also at the event to honor the veterans who were participating.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.