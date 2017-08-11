WPD looking for suspect in armed robbery of a Wichita Subway

By Published:
Wichita police are looking for the man in this photo. If you recognize him or have any information, call Crime Stoppers. (Photo courtesy Wichita Police Department)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is looking for a male suspect in the Thursday night armed robbery of a Wichita Subway.

According to authorities, the robbery happened around 7:45 at the Subway located in the 500 block of S West Street.

A 56-year-old female employee told officers an unknown man entered the restaurant, ordered a drink, and then demanded money while showing a handgun.

The suspect fled the Subway on foot after he took the money. No one was injured during the robbery.

If you have any information on this case or recognize the man in the photos, please call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or WPD detectives at 316-268-4407.

