Wichita to offer ‘Floatin’ on the River’ tours

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita will soon offer sunrise and sunset float tours along the Arkansas River.

“It’s part of multiple programs that we are doing just to reactivate the river, get people excited about a beautiful amenity that we have here in downtown Wichita,” said City of Wichita Parks and Recreation Superintendent Greg Olmer.

Greg Olmer described the float tours as the ultimate adventure. He said people will have the opportunity to kayak and use stand-up paddleboards (SUPWichita) from Cowtown to the Wichita Boathouse. After the float, participants will gather together afterwards for food and music.

“Takes about one hour and we will get all the way down here to about Gander Mountain and we will get off the boat dock here and afterwards we will stay for some light refreshments and tell some stories about the whole float,” Olmer said. “We just want to encourage people to get some recreational opportunities and it’s right here in our backyard. It’s front and center in downtown.”

KSN asked people around Wichita what they think of the float tours.

“Fun, excitement! It sounds like something we need that the big cities have,” said Felicia Curry. “I think it’s healthy. It’s a lot of different things we could do for our families to bond together and do things outside.”

“It looks like a lot of fun actually. It looks like it would bring a lot of fun to our area something you don’t get to do a lot,” said Mark Cleveland. “I think it would bring a lot of attraction to the downtown area, especially.”

“It’s terrific. It’s great exercise. You’re out there enjoying the big outdoors, fresh wind in your face and if you can catch some wind in your face when you’re out there even better,” said Jonathan Kline.

Olmer said no prior experience is necessary to go on a tour, but he did admit the activity can be strenuous. He said children are allowed on the tours, but he recommended kids ages 12 and older.

KSN asked Olmer about the safety of the water and the overall activity,

“It is safe, yes. We are having the water tested in intervals, especially around the dates we are going out and in advance of that, so we take that precaution in mind,” Olmer said.

Olmer said there will also be experienced swimmers on each tour in case a kayaker or paddleboarder runs into any issues. Life jackets will also be available.

Sunrise and Sunset Tours Information

Fee: $30/person (includes transportation, equipment rental, food and beverages)

Sunrise Dates and Times: Saturday, August 26 and Saturday, September 2 at 6 a.m.

Sunset Dates and Times: Friday, September 1 at 7 p.m.

Friday. September 15 and Saturday, September 23 at 6:30 p.m.

Click here to register. Spaces are limited and pre-registration is required.