Wichita man sentenced to 13 years for rape, sexual assault of two women

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man has been sentenced to over 13 years in prison in prison for the sexual assault of two women in February.

Jimmie Trosclair Jr., 42, took two women to his apartment after meeting them at a bar. Both women were intoxicated and became unconscious at Trosclair’s apartment.

Trosclair raped one woman while filming and photographing the attack. Trosclair attempted to rape the other woman, but she was able to flee the apartment on foot, flag down a car for help and make a police report.

Officers responded to Trosclair’s apartment where they located the other victim along with the camera and video that contained the footage of the assault.

Trosclair pled guilty to two counts of rape, attempted rape and breach of privacy.

