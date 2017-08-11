Wichita man sentenced to 13 years for rape, sexual assault of two women

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man has been sentenced to over 13 years in prison in prison for the sexual assault of two women in February.

Jimmie Trosclair Jr., 42, took two women to his apartment after meeting them at a bar. Both women were intoxicated and became unconscious at Trosclair’s apartment.

Trosclair raped one woman while filming and photographing the attack. Trosclair attempted to rape the other woman, but she was able to flee the apartment on foot, flag down a car for help and make a police report.

Officers responded to Trosclair’s apartment where they located the other victim along with the camera and video that contained the footage of the assault.

Trosclair pled guilty to two counts of rape, attempted rape and breach of privacy.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s