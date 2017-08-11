Wichita man sentenced over 13 years in prison for brutal rape

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man was sentenced to prison Friday morning for the rape of a 37-year-old woman last fall.

According to District Attorney Marc Bennett, Amahri Huston, 19, was sentenced to 165 months in prison. Huston was also charged with aggravated burglary during the attack of the woman at an apartment complex in Maize. Huston was armed with a knife when he forced his way into the victim’s home on November 20.

Huston pled guilty on June 30.

The knife used to threaten the victim was found in Huston’s car.

