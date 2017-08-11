Tulsa building assessed after damaged by tornado

TULSA, Okla. (AP) – A Tulsa building that suffered millions of dollars in damage when it was struck by a tornado last weekend is being assessed to determine whether it may collapse.

The 20-story Remington Tower was damaged during a storm on Aug. 6. Business owners who are tenants of the building still haven’t been able to retrieve their belongings.

Insurance firm Jansen Adjusters International tells the Tulsa World that evaluating the building could take several weeks.

The firm’s regional manager, Bill Sharpe, says he believes most of the building will have to be rebuilt. He says his greatest concern is potential mold because of humidity after intense rains soaked the building.

Sharpe told business owners on Thursday that entry into the tower is limited for safety concerns.