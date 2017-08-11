Tulsa building assessed after damaged by tornado

By Published:
This photo shows damage after a storm moved through the area in Tulsa, Okla., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017. (NBC News)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) – A Tulsa building that suffered millions of dollars in damage when it was struck by a tornado last weekend is being assessed to determine whether it may collapse.

The 20-story Remington Tower was damaged during a storm on Aug. 6. Business owners who are tenants of the building still haven’t been able to retrieve their belongings.

Insurance firm Jansen Adjusters International tells the Tulsa World that evaluating the building could take several weeks.

The firm’s regional manager, Bill Sharpe, says he believes most of the building will have to be rebuilt. He says his greatest concern is potential mold because of humidity after intense rains soaked the building.

Sharpe told business owners on Thursday that entry into the tower is limited for safety concerns.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s