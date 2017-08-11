School bus safety tips for kids, drivers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The start of school is quickly approaching, meaning buses will be back on the roads.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, school buses are 70 times safer than cars, and 10 times safer than walking.

Not only are buses made with reinforced steel, they have a variety of safety features that are designed to keep kids safe.

Every bus has a camera, one in the front and one located at the middle of the bus. The cameras can hear and see everything happening on the inside and outside of the bus. It is also equipped with a GPS system that can track the location and speed of the bus.

School buses also have the “Child Check-Mate System,” which is an on-board electronic reminder system that ensures every child gets off the bus. It’s activated the moment the bus doors open. Bus drivers must walk down the aisle, looking at every seat and under every seat. Once they get to the back to the bus, they press a red button to deactivate the system.

According to a spokeswoman with First Student, the transportation company used by Wichita Public Schools, the “Child Check-Mate System” has been helpful. Renee Boydo added that, in 2016, bus drivers found a total of 68 sleeping children on the bus due to this safety feature.

Boydo said the most important feature on a school bus is the driver. In Kansas, bus drivers are required to get at least 12 hours of behind-the-wheel training. At First Student, drivers are required to complete 55 hours of training.

Bus safety doesn’t only happen on the bus. Everyone plays a crucial role in getting kids to and from school safely.

School bus staff want to remind kids and drivers that bus safety is key during the school year.

KSN spoke with First Student, who offered safety tips for kids and drivers.

Bus safety tips for kids:

Stand back – Kids need to make sure they are 10 steps away from the outside of the bus so the driver can always see them.

Wait for OK to cross – Wait until the bus driver gives the OK sign or thumbs up to cross the street or get on the bus.

Use the handrail – Hold on tight when getting on or off the bus, especially when the floor is slippery.

Sit properly – Keep both feet flat on the floor and back against the seat.

Be quiet – Don’t talk loud when there’s a lot of traffic or the bus approaches railroad tracks.

Bus safety tips for drivers:

Maintain a safe distance – When you see the yellow-amber lights, this means a bus is approaching a bus stop.

Stop for stop arms and red, flashing lights – This means a child is actively getting on or off a bus. If it is not a divided road, even if it’s a four-way street, drivers must stop. In Kansas, it is illegal to go past a school bus, with a $300 fine.