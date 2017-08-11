Parking garage at Wichita State opens August 21

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State’s first parking garage will open for the first day of classes, Monday, Aug. 21.

The four-level garage will include reserved, disabled and motorcycle parking on the ground level and an uncovered yellow lot and disabled (ADA) parking on level 4.

Because of an equipment backorder, levels 2 and 3 will be yellow-and-green-striped lots for the fall semester only, available for students, faculty and staff who have purchased an ePermit. Levels 2 and 3 also have disabled parking.

Beginning in January 2018, levels 2 and 3 will become metered parking open to students, faculty, staff and visitors at a rate of $1.50/hour (maximum $15 per day).

WSU is installing 51 security cameras in the garage. Surface parking surrounding the garage remains yellow for faculty and staff.

