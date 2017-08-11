Over 100 people gather in Newton to remember murder victims

A vigil was held Friday in memory of Alyssa Runyon and her four-year-old daughter Zaylynn. (Photo courtesy KSN News)

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – More than 100 friends, family and community members gathered Friday to remember Alyssa Runyon and Zaylynn Paz. Runyon and her four-year-old daughter Zaylynn were murdered inside their Newton home earlier this week.

The scene in the grassy area near Roanoke Ct. was an emotional one. Friends, family, co-workers of Alyssa and some Newton police officers gathered together where they released pink and orange balloons, in remembrance of Alyssa and Zaylynn.

“Those are her favorite colors,” explained Penny Cypret, Alyssa Runyon’s great-aunt.

Prayers were said before the vigil ended and family members were moved by the people who came to express their condolences and remember their loved ones.

“It means a lot. I see a lot of love. I see a lot of care in this town and it’s what we asked for and they came together for us,” said Cypret, Alyssa Runyon’s aunt. “I want to tell everybody that I appreciate that you came out and gave us the love and support that we had wanted.”

“I don’t think it will ever sink in. Not with me,” added Cypret. “It’s too hard.”

