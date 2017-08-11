One dead, One Injured in Thursday Night Crash

By Published:
One person is dead after a Thursday Nigh night crash near 21st and Rock.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead and another injured after a fatal one-vehicle crash on Rock road just before Midnight.

Police say the vehicle left the roadway on 21st street near Rock road, crashing through a fence. The vehicle came to rest in a backyard, missing a home.

The victim who died, was ejected from the vehicle. The other occupant was seriously injured. Parts of twenty-first street were closed following the crash. West bound 21st street is open to one lane of traffic.

More information may be released later this morning.

 

