Newton homicide suspect extradited back to Kansas

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities in Williamson County, Texas said the man accused of murdering a mother and daughter in Newton has been extradited back to Kansas. Keith Lane Hawkins, 19, was extradited Friday on two counts of capital murder.

Late Tuesday morning, authorities found 24-year-old Alyssa Runyon and daughter Zaylynn Paz. Police said the girl had been fatally stabbed and that her mother strangled.

Hawkins was arrested shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Taylor, Texas, where he allegedly was found driving Runyon’s vehicle when he arrived at a relative’s home. Those charges against Hawkins have been dismissed in Texas.

